Warmer Days Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A gorgeous stretch of weather is moving in with warm days and cool nights. Sunshine will dominate for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few more clouds for later in the week. Even warmer air arrives for the weekend with highs at or above 80°.
TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 38°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 40°. Winds becoming calm.
EXTENDED
WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 77° 10%
FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 74° 20%
SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 80° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 72° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 82° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
