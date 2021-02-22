Warmer Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A gorgeous stretch of weather is moving in with warm days and cool nights. Sunshine will dominate for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few more clouds for later in the week. Even warmer air arrives for the weekend with highs at or above 80°.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 38°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 40°. Winds becoming calm.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 77° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 74° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 80° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 72° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

