Truck stolen from Geneva Police Dept. impound

Geneva Police are looking for the suspect who stole a 1999 grey Ford Ranger
Police say the suspect cut the fence and drove through in a grey 1999 Ford Ranger.
Police say the suspect cut the fence and drove through in a grey 1999 Ford Ranger. Photo courtesy of Geneva Police Department.(Geneva Police Department)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are investigating the theft of a truck over the weekend out of their own impound.

A grey 1999 Ford Ranger was stolen around 12:30 Saturday morning.

The vehicle was last seen less than a mile from the impound at the Magnolia Mini Mart, then heading East.

There is a suspect in this case.

Captain Michael McDuffie said they hope to make an arrest soon, but can still use the public’s help in locating the vehicle as well as the person responsible.

“It doesn’t have a tag on it at this time, it has a broken rear sliding glass window, so it ought to stand out,” Captain McDuffie said.

If you see the truck please contact the Geneva Police Department at (334)684-2777.

