Showers Start Off The Work Week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS  – A mild start to the work week, scattered showers will be around this morning into the afternoon hours ahead of a weak cold front. Temperatures today will make it up around 70 degrees and that is just a sign of what is to come later this week. High pressure moves in tomorrow and Wednesday giving us plenty of sunshine then scattered showers will make a return for the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 70°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear, and cool. Low near 36°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 67°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny.  Low: 40° High: 72° THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 74°

SAT: Scattered showers. Low: 54° High: 76° 20%

SUN: Chance of showers.  Low: 62° High: 78° 20% MON: Showers.  Low: 64° High: 75° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts.  Seas 3-5 feet.

