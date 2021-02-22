MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday kicks off severe weather awareness week, a campaign designed to help Alabamians prepare for deadly weather that could be deadly.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is a campaign to ensure everyone in Alabama has knowledge of terminology and safety rules when severe weather strikes. It also seeks to ensure residents have a reliable method of receiving emergency information, the designation of an appropriate shelter, and drills to test the plan.

The weekend coincides with the Severe Weather preparedness tax-free weekend. Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4-percent state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items.

Here you can find a list of those items along with a link to see which cities and counties are participating in the tax-free weekend.

The Severe Weather Preparedness tax holiday starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/22/severe-weather-awareness-week-kicks-off-monday-ends-with-tax-holiday-weekend/

