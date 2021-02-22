Advertisement

Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off Monday, ends with tax holiday weekend

(WCTV)
By Bethany Davis, WSFA
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday kicks off severe weather awareness week, a campaign designed to help Alabamians prepare for deadly weather that could be deadly.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is a campaign to ensure everyone in Alabama has knowledge of terminology and safety rules when severe weather strikes. It also seeks to ensure residents have a reliable method of receiving emergency information, the designation of an appropriate shelter, and drills to test the plan.

The weekend coincides with the Severe Weather preparedness tax-free weekend. Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4-percent state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items.

Here you can find a list of those items along with a link to see which cities and counties are participating in the tax-free weekend.

The Severe Weather Preparedness tax holiday starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/22/severe-weather-awareness-week-kicks-off-monday-ends-with-tax-holiday-weekend/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
Student pilot, instructor killed in Air Force jet crash near Montgomery, Ala. airport

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 2-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 2-22
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, February 20, 2021
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, February 20, 2021
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 19, 2021
"With no water service, my sister just used their crawfish pot to melt snow and warm up the...
With no water service, Louisiana family bathes kids in a crawfish pot