Scale Back Alabama kicks off 2021 program with exciting changes

Scales(WRDW)
By Press Release: Alabama Department of Public health
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Press Release) -- The beginning of a new year is a perfect time to commit or re-commit to a healthier lifestyle and develop positive habits along the way. Scale Back Alabama, the state’s largest wellness program, begins this year on March 1 with some new and exciting changes.

This year, Scale Back Alabama will be an entirely virtual program. Participants will register online and choose one to three goals to work on throughout the 10-week program. Each week, participants will receive a challenge and a health tip that will encourage them to reach their goal(s). Weight loss is now optional, and participants will select their own wellness goals.

It is easy to register an individual participant. Two-person teams are no longer required:

  • Visit scalebackalabama.com/member/register.
  • To get started, participants will answer a few questions that will help them choose the best goals for them.
  • By March 1, participants will receive an email from Scale Back Alabama with instructions on how to access their personalized user dashboard and set wellness goals for the program.
  • Registration closes on February 28.
  • Important: Public weigh-in sites are no longer available. Some workplaces or organizations may host private sites if they can do so safely. Weigh-ins and outs are no longer required to participate in the program.

Prizes

  • All prizes will be on an individual basis; there will be no team prizes.
  • At the end of each week, participants will indicate on their user dashboard if they did or did not complete that week’s challenge. Participants that did complete the challenge on any given week will be entered into a drawing for that week’s prize.
  • Each week, participants will indicate on their user dashboard if they did or did not meet their pre-set goal(s) that week. For every week that participants meet at least one of their goals, their name will go into a prize drawing to be held at the end of the program.
  • All prizes will be in the form of an Amazon e-gift card.

Facts about Scale Back Alabama:

  • Inaugural contest started in January 2007
  • Now in its 15th consecutive year
  • Cumulative number of pounds lost statewide: 1.4 million
  • Cumulative number of participants statewide: 335,752

Scale Back Alabama is a public awareness program hosted by the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama Department of Public Health, with generous support from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.

