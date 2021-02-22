Advertisement

Publix offers store gift card to employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine

All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes...
All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than thirty minutes on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix joins other grocery retailers offering employees an incentive to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The grocery store chain says they will gift a $125 Publix gift card to any employee that has received their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

To receive the store gift card, associates must be currently employed, submit an internal form and proof of vaccination. The supermarket brand is not requiring the vaccine and is also not requiring those taking the vaccine to take it at their own pharmacy.

“We care about our associates and customers and believe getting vaccinated can help us take one step closer to getting back to normal,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We’re encouraging our associates to get vaccinated when they become eligible and doses are available.”

Several other grocery retailers are also providing worker’s incentive to receive the vaccine: Kroger Co., Target, Aldi, Lidl, Trader Joe’s and Dollar General, and Instacart are all among the list.

RELATED STORY: Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Publix is offering the vaccine in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia..

You can schedule the vaccine here publix.com/covidvaccine. The store opens up scheduling every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, however, they have not opened up any appointments in the last week, since the winter weather up north has caused a disruption in vaccine shipments.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash
Motobilt
City of Ozark donates building to local business who is exceeding expectations

Latest News

Scales
Scale Back Alabama kicks off 2021 program with exciting changes
WTVY Live at Lunch
Sen. Brian Strickland
New bill could shorten probation sentences
Fighting food deserts and the expansion of agriculture is on the minds of some Tift County,...
‘Who else is gonna grow the food’: Students talk agriculture for National FFA Week
Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month