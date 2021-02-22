Advertisement

Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Gray News) - Police in Wyoming have announced a missing toddler was found dead after his remains were found in a dumpster.

Cheyenne police announced Friday afternoon they found 2-year-old Athian Rivera dead shortly after posting to Facebook that he was missing.

**UPDATE** The child was found to be deceased. This incident is still under investigation by the Cheyenne Police...

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

Wyoming News Now reports that law enforcement isn’t sharing many details, and investigators have yet to reveal if there is a suspect in the toddler’s death.

“This investigation is active, and we do not suspect there is any present danger to the public,” Cheyenne Police Department public information officer Alexandria Farkas said.

County and state law enforcement agencies assisted Cheyenne police in the search for the toddler.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

