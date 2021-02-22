Advertisement

Longtime Andalusia City Schools superintendent announces retirement

By WSFA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Andalusia City Schools Superintendent Ted Watson has announced that he will be retiring later this year.

In an email sent out to schools, Watson said he has plans to retire at the end of August. He first made the announcement at last Tuesday’s board meeting.

Watson said he has been in the profession for 35 years. He has spent the last 31 years in Andalusia.

He became superintendent in 2010.

“No one could have been more fortunate than me. There have been good times and bad but I truly have been blessed to work with what I believe to be Alabama’s finest,” Watson said in the email.

Watson said he will press forward to try to make a smooth transition.

“An early announcement was my attempt at trying to give our board ample time to do just that,” he added.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/19/longtime-andalusia-city-schools-superintendent-announces-retirement/

