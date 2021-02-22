Local organization collecting food and water to take to Texas

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While the winter weather has stopped, and the power is back on in Texas the need is still great.

People are still struggling to find necessities.

Now one local group is lending a helping hand.

After learning about the critical need for water and depleted food banks in Fort Worth and Dallas, the Islamic Community Outreach Center organized a water and food drive to benefit the area.

For the next two weeks, the group will be collecting food and water donations at 1125 South Saint Andrews Street and at Destiny Church in Dothan.

The group is planning to rent a twenty-six-foot U-Haul truck and their goal is to fill it up with water and food.

Members will deliver the donations on March 5.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help people. We also have been helping throughout this whole pandemic in our area and now that we see a need somewhere else, we’re going to try to go there and take care of that also,” says ICOC member Gregory Johnson.

“We know the dothan area and we know the spirit of dothan and so we know the people love to give and love to help out in these situations. We see the best of humanity come out every time and this probably will be no different,” says ICOC member Derrick Oliver.

The group is also accepting monetary donations to cover the cost of the U-Haul.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

