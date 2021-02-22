Advertisement

Governor Ivey to proclaim Monday at Supermarket Employee Day

(KOTA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey on Monday will join the Alabama Grocers Association in honoring grocery store workers, who have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor will proclaim Monday, February 22, 2021 as Supermarket Employee Day in the state of Alabama.

Joining the governor will be Alabama Grocers Association President Ellie Taylor, state Senator Jabo Waggoner (R – SD 16), state Representative Gil Isbell (R – HD 28) and President of Gateway Foods Harold Garrett.

