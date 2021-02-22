Geneva Police investigating Chapman Memorial Park theft case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department is investigating a theft case that took place at Chapman Memorial Park over the weekend.

Friday afternoon the Geneva Police Department was notified the baseball field had been broken into.

The suspects broke into the equipment shed and stealing a John Deere Gator. Police also say a large amount of candy had been stolen from the concession stand.

Captain Michael McDuffie said the suspects fled the area on the side by side. This occurred sometime late Thursday night or possibly early Friday morning.

“It’s sort of loud,” Captain McDuffie said. “So if anyone heard the side by side or seen anyone driving it up around our Woodland Avenue, Meadow Avenue, in that area, if they could give us a call, we’d be thankful.”

This investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.