Advertisement

Geneva Police investigating Chapman Memorial Park theft case

A John Deere Gator and a “large amount” of candy was stolen.
Geneva Police Dept. investigating Chapman Memorial Park theft case.
Geneva Police Dept. investigating Chapman Memorial Park theft case.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department is investigating a theft case that took place at Chapman Memorial Park over the weekend.

Friday afternoon the Geneva Police Department was notified the baseball field had been broken into.

The suspects broke into the equipment shed and stealing a John Deere Gator. Police also say a large amount of candy had been stolen from the concession stand.

Captain Michael McDuffie said the suspects fled the area on the side by side. This occurred sometime late Thursday night or possibly early Friday morning.

“It’s sort of loud,” Captain McDuffie said. “So if anyone heard the side by side or seen anyone driving it up around our Woodland Avenue, Meadow Avenue, in that area, if they could give us a call, we’d be thankful.”

This investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified
Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash

Latest News

Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building
The Houston County Commission voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase the Five Star Credit Union...
Five_Star_Purchase
Enterprise High School students experience a day as a Navy SEAL through NIMITZ simulator
Enterprise High School students experience a day as a Navy SEAL through NIMITZ simulator
According to the CDC, double masking increases COVID-19 protection.
Double masking increases COVID-19 protection