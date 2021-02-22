Enterprise High School students experience a day as a Navy SEAL through NIMITZ simulator

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

The NIMITZ pulled into port at Enterprise High School giving students a virtual reality experience and testing their strength.

“Great opportunity for them to see if the navy is a good fit for them. Anyone that’s thinking military, there’s gunna be that thought process. What’s going to be the best branch for me, Air Force, Marines, Navy, Army, Coastguard, National Guard. There’s so many options, what does each branch offer that’s different and unique so this gives them a chance to see what’s unique about the Navy,” Chief Will Pond said.

The seventeen minute simulator puts high school students in the shoes of a Navy SEAL.

“So they get a brief from the captain that’s in charge, this is what the mission is going to be, walk them through the mission and then they actually go do the mission in virtual reality. Then at the end of the virtual reality they do a debrief,” Chief Pond said.

For some, this opportunity solidified their decision to join the Navy.

“The information they gave me, it made me more confident in the main thing I want to do the special operations. It helped me see what I really wanted to do in the Navy,” Lakeisha Cobaris, 11th grader at Enterprise High School said.

For others, it gave them even more motivation to work towards their goal.

“I experienced a lot of inspiration to do what I need to do. It’s a really good career path, there’s a lot of opportunity within it with learning self discipline and I’ve learned a lot of that today,” Hanna Frederick, 10th grader at Enterprise High School said.

The experience was a reminder of all the men and women serving our country, especially one former Enterprise student who serves as a role model to current Wildcats following in his footsteps.

“Chance Warren plays with the Naval Academy, he’s a very good football player that starts off for them and a lot of the students here still know of Chance Warren and so forth. So a lot of our students look up the former players like that who are playing on TV and major sporting events like Navy,” Stan Sauls, Enterprise High School principal said.

