Advertisement

Enterprise High School students experience a day as a Navy SEAL through NIMITZ simulator

NIMITZ simulator at Enterprise High School
NIMITZ simulator at Enterprise High School(Source: WTVY)
By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

The NIMITZ pulled into port at Enterprise High School giving students a virtual reality experience and testing their strength.

“Great opportunity for them to see if the navy is a good fit for them. Anyone that’s thinking military, there’s gunna be that thought process. What’s going to be the best branch for me, Air Force, Marines, Navy, Army, Coastguard, National Guard. There’s so many options, what does each branch offer that’s different and unique so this gives them a chance to see what’s unique about the Navy,” Chief Will Pond said.

The seventeen minute simulator puts high school students in the shoes of a Navy SEAL.

“So they get a brief from the captain that’s in charge, this is what the mission is going to be, walk them through the mission and then they actually go do the mission in virtual reality. Then at the end of the virtual reality they do a debrief,” Chief Pond said.

For some, this opportunity solidified their decision to join the Navy.

“The information they gave me, it made me more confident in the main thing I want to do the special operations. It helped me see what I really wanted to do in the Navy,” Lakeisha Cobaris, 11th grader at Enterprise High School said.

For others, it gave them even more motivation to work towards their goal.

“I experienced a lot of inspiration to do what I need to do. It’s a really good career path, there’s a lot of opportunity within it with learning self discipline and I’ve learned a lot of that today,” Hanna Frederick, 10th grader at Enterprise High School said.

The experience was a reminder of all the men and women serving our country, especially one former Enterprise student who serves as a role model to current Wildcats following in his footsteps.

“Chance Warren plays with the Naval Academy, he’s a very good football player that starts off for them and a lot of the students here still know of Chance Warren and so forth. So a lot of our students look up the former players like that who are playing on TV and major sporting events like Navy,” Stan Sauls, Enterprise High School principal said.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified
Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash

Latest News

WTVY Logo
Warmer Days Ahead
Members will deliver the donations on March 5.
Local organization collecting food and water to take to Texas
Emergency need for blood donations in the Wiregrass
Dollar General donates $1,000 to SARCOA as part of DG Kindness campaign