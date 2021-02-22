Advertisement

Emergency need for blood donations in the Wiregrass

By Ashley Brown
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The weather has created havoc for many things including blood drives.

Last week donation opportunities were canceled in over 30 states. Here locally, rain led to fewer people giving.

Now LifeSouth Community Blood Center is in critical need of O positive and negative blood donations.

They’ve got less than a day’s supply on hand of o-positive.

Those who have received the Moderna or Pfizer covid-19 vaccine can donate blood.

If you were vaccinated with another manufacturer’s vaccine (like Johnson and Johnson) you can donate two weeks after receiving the shot.

“We are what our name is. We are the community blood supply for our local hospitals. We supply 100% of blood to all of the area hospitals so if we don’t have people coming in and donating blood then there’s no blood to give to our hospitals,” says LifeSouth Community Blood Center Wiregrass area regional manager Rebecca Hughes.

Appointments are not required, but priority goes to those who make one.

For a list of the blood bank’s hours or to find where the mobile units are located, click here.

