Double masking increases COVID-19 protection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID numbers may be going down, however health officials say it is still not time to let your guard down.

Several researchers have shown correct and consistent masking helps prevent getting and spreading COVID-19.

According to the CDC, it is important to ensure your mask snuggles your face and has layers to keep respiratory droplets from coming in or going out.

Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health, explains how wearing two masks instead of one can lower your risk of getting COVID.

“The CDC recently came out with some research that does show that if you wear a cloth mask over a paper mask, that you get a better fit and a tighter seal and that if two people encounter each other closely, but both are double masked, that situation is over 95 percent effective for not spreading the virus,” Dr. Narby said.

The CDC advices people to avoid double masking with two disposable masks. If you want to double mask use a disposable mask with a cloth mask over it.

Dr. Narby said even if you have gotten the COVID vaccine, it is still important to wear a mask because it is unknown if you could carry the virus and transmit it to others.

