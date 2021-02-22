Advertisement

Dollar General donates $1,000 to SARCOA as part of DG Kindness campaign

(KY3)
By Press Release: Dollar General
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (Press Release) – As part of Dollar General’s DG Kindness campaign, the Company recently donated $1,000 to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) on behalf of Store Manager Charlotte and Assistant Store Manager Darla of Store #0828 located at 2757 Hartford Highway in Dothan, Alabama. The donation will help support SARCOA’s focus of providing a network of services that empower seniors and disabled individuals.

For more than two years, Charlotte and Darla have partnered with SARCOA to provide seniors with...
For more than two years, Charlotte and Darla have partnered with SARCOA to provide seniors with groceries, toiletries, cleaning products and other necessary items.(Source: Dollar General)

For more than two years, Charlotte and Darla have partnered with SARCOA to provide seniors with groceries, toiletries, cleaning products and other necessary items. As the COVID-19 pandemic led to many seniors refraining from in-person shopping or being without access to transportation, Charlotte, Darla and the team members of Store #08218 worked together to gather supplies to distribute to seniors and disabled individuals in need.

According to Terri Francis, director of SARCOA, “We love Dollar General, especially Charlotte and Darla who are so amazing to work with. They not only helped us serve our seniors and adults with disabilities during our Santa for Seniors program, but they help us all year.”

According to District Manager Leslie Soard, “I am so proud of Charlotte, Darla and their entire team for dedicating their time to such a worthy organization. Every day they ‘Walk the Walk’ and are a true example of Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others.”

DG Kindness works to highlight and support Dollar General employees who have made a difference in their communities. As part of Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others, each employee nominated for a DG Kindness recognition is given the opportunity to provide a $1,000 donation to a deserving organization in their hometown.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash
Motobilt
City of Ozark donates building to local business who is exceeding expectations

Latest News

Scales
Scale Back Alabama kicks off 2021 program with exciting changes
Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month
Alabama man survives COVID-19
Alabama man reflects on recovery one year after COVID-19
Longtime Andalusia City Schools Superintendent Ted Watson has announced that he will be...
Longtime Andalusia City Schools superintendent announces retirement