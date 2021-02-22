Advertisement

Department of Defense begins evaluation for U.S. Space Command HQ in Huntsville

(U.S. Space Command)
By Anna Mahan, WAFF
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was just one month ago when Huntsville was chosen as the location for U.S. Space Command. Now, the Department of Defense announced it evaluating that decision, this month.

A release from the DoD states the evaluation began February of 2021. The point of this evaluation is to review the selection of Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal as the permanent location of the Space Command headquarters.

The Department of Defense Inspector General will investigate whether the Air Force was compliant with policies throughout the selection process.

It will also review whether the decision considered cost and other factors objectively as part of ranking all of the locations.

Leaders in other states with sites in the running have been requesting a review of the decision, including the current home of Space Command, Colorado.

