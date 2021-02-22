Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 485 new confirmed cases on Monday

Coronavirus Alabama Update
Coronavirus Alabama Update
By WAFF Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 382,331 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 105,189 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 485 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 9,592 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 44,767 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 867 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 264,621 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Monday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.

Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.

Click here to view the full map and for more information regarding vaccine distribution.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/02/20/covid-alabama-new-confirmed-cases-sunday/

