Clouds Increasing, Rain Returns Monday

SYNOPSIS – Our Sunday got off to a sunny start, but cloud coverage has been on the increase through the afternoon and evening. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours as our next rain chance approaches. We’ll start seeing scattered showers by early Monday morning, and those rain chances will continue through Monday evening. The middle of the week looks sunny and dry. Some clouds and slight rain chances return to the region by the end of the week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows primarily in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT – Clouds increasing. Low near 51°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High near 68°. Winds SE, turning NW at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing. Low near 36°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 66°

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 72°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 72° 20%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 75° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 77° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S, becoming W by the afternoon, at 15 kts. Seas 3-5 feet, with occasional seas up to 6 feet.

