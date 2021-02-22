Biden to mark nation crossing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House.

The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus.

The White House says Biden will deliver remarks at sunset Monday to honor those who lost their lives.

He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband.