Sunshine Returns to the Wiregrass!

SYNOPSIS – A much different and welcome scene has moved in across the Wiregrass into the weekend. All of the clouds, rain, and colder temperatures have been replaced with sunshine, drier air, and more comfortable temperatures. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week, and highs will approach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances remain few and far between, with the only significant rain chance moving through early Monday morning.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 34°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 65°. Winds SE at 10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low near 49°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Morning showers, then mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 68° 40% AM

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 66°

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 72°

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 48° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 65°

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 67° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 feet, with occasional seas up to 6 feet.

