Prison reform rally held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group gathered on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol rallying for prison reform Saturday.

The organization, “The Ordinary People Society,” said that enough is enough, and now, they are coming together to demand systematic changes.

This is the second stop on the organization’s agenda. The first rally was held last weekend in Enterprise.

The last stop will be next Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.