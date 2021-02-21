Advertisement

Prison reform rally held in Montgomery Saturday(WSFA)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group gathered on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol rallying for prison reform Saturday.

The organization, “The Ordinary People Society,” said that enough is enough, and now, they are coming together to demand systematic changes.

This is the second stop on the organization’s agenda. The first rally was held last weekend in Enterprise.

The last stop will be next Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

