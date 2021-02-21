Advertisement

Houston Academy JV Kick Off Classic

Wiregrass softball teams compete in 2021 tournament.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Junior Varsity softball teams around the Wiregrass competed in the HA Kick Off Classic Saturday.

Multiple games were played throughout the day to help get the girls ready as the 2021 season kicks into full gear.

The ladies were excited to be playing after not seeing much of the field last year.

“We’ve missed it,” Houston Academy Head Coach, Sharon Cherry, said. “You know with COVID and just not being able to be out and have our fans out here. We just love the community being out here. We love the comradery and we hope to grow it into a 30 plus team.”

The Lady Raiders took home the tournament crown over Saint James with a 6-1 victory.

