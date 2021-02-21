Dougherty Co. GEMA officials ready for new mass vaccination site

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security are opening four mass vaccination sites for COVID-19 throughout the state, one is in Albany. They plan to vaccinate 1,100 people per day.

The vaccination site is located at 1150 West Oakridge Drive.

GEMA External Affairs Supervisor, Lisa Rodriguez-Presley, said you can go to myvaccinegeorgia.com to make an appointment.

“It’s a very simple, very quick process. Right now, of course, we are screening for people who are in Phase 1A plus, but you don’t have to wait until you in an eligible phase,” said Rodriguez-Pressley.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said this is key.

“You can go ahead and register in we’ll put you into a queue and when your group or your co-morbidity or whatever, whenever it’s time then it will ping you and let you know when you can come and get your vaccine,” said Cohilas.

Once you register, you’ll receive an email. This email will allow you to make an appointment. Then you will bring your Q-R code and valid ID to the appointment. Next, you will check in with a greeter, get vaccinated, and wait for 15 minutes for observation. Last, you’ll schedule your second vaccination appointment.

She said they’ll keep the site open, depending on community needs.

“We’ve planned for at least the next several months for this site to be operational. As time goes and we are able to evaluate what the need is, we may continue it longer,” said Rodriguez-Presley.

This site is giving the Pfizer vaccine.

She said they are excited about this site opening and encourage everyone to get the vaccine.

“It’s so important to us being able to get things back to normal. Reopening Georgia’s economy, so it’s really important that as many people get vaccinated as possible,” said Rodriguez-Presley.

Cohilas said this is a huge day for Dougherty County. He said they fought hard to be one of these four sites.

“For us to go from number three in the world in terms of infections to then being one of only for sites is huge for our ability to combat the virus,” said Cohilas.

Organizers said appointments are mandatory. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.