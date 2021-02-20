Advertisement

Two dead in Montgomery plane crash

The jet that went down was based on Columbus, Mississippi
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director Marshall Taggart Jr.(WSFA)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are confirmed dead after a military jet crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday evening, according to the airport’s executive director, Marshall Taggart Jr.

Taggart said the crash site is in a wooded area near but not on the airport’s property in the area of Lamar Road and Selma Highway.

There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Taggart said the jet did not hit any structures.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus, Miss. to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash. Further details were limited, but WSFA 12 News has seen multiple military personnel arrive on the scene in vehicles that include the U.S. Air Force emblem.

The Air Force later confirmed the crash but not the fatalities.

Requests have also been made for information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

It’s believed the jet is a T-38, a two-seater trainer airplane.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/20/killed-jet-crash-montgomery-county/

