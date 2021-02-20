Advertisement

Troy University’s terra cotta warriors featured on national Chinese television

Officials say that kind of exposure could lead to a more global presence for the university.
By Justin Walker
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University is home to hundreds of Chinese terra cotta warrior replicas. And now the university is getting global recognition after the replicas were featured on a top-rated Chinese television show.

“It’s the largest assembly of terra cotta warriors outside of China,” Troy University chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Junior said.

The warrior exhibit was seen by millions of people in China through CCTV, a nation-wide Chinese television channel. The exhibit was included in the popular Chinese show “Greatest National Treasure.”

“Obviously they consider the terra cotta warriors one of the greatest treasures,” Vice Chancellor of International Programs Sohail Agboatwala said.

Agboatwala worked with the show’s producers to help organize interviews, get footage, and other needs.

“We weren’t familiar with the show, so we had our staff in international programs look into the show. And the feedback we got, this is a really popular show in China, a lot of people watch it,” Agboatwala said.

Officials say that kind of exposure could lead to a more global presence for the university.

“Now we have the brand recognition, I hope, depending on how many people watch that show. And now when Troy University goes to recruit, ‘oh Troy University, the home of the terra cotta warriors’ that would make it more palatable, and then we have a lot of good things to offer: quality education, we have great staff, great faculty, we have a teaching faculty that actually takes the time to talk to students, and then finally our students are gainfully employed down the road. They get good jobs,” Agboatwala said.

In fact, Dr. Hawkins helped engineer relationships with China more than twenty years ago. Those relationships are now reaping rewards from his vision years ago.

“I think the symbolic value of the terra cotta warriors is extraordinarily valuable and important because it truly represents an expression on our behalf of how we value the history and culture of China,” Dr. Hawkins said.

The episode featuring the terra cotta warriors can be found here.

It is in the Chinese language. You can find the interviews from Troy University students and chancellor at the 0:43 minute mark.

https://youtu.be/vGwAoACWT0I

