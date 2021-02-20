State health leaders talk about vaccine provider selection process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state is adding more vaccine providers to help more people get the shot. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris spent part of a press briefing Friday explaining how the process works.

Initially vaccines were given to providers based on where the eligible population is, like healthcare workers who tend to live around larger medical centers in the state.

Now that the state has moved beyond that group, leaders are working to reallocate the vaccine to providers for other eligible groups like those 65 and older.

Dr. Harris says we should start seeing the vaccine being more evenly distributed around the state seeing as more of it is on the way in the coming weeks and months.

“We are going to see more even distribution of a certain professions that are in every county, like educators, grocery store workers… so on and so, we are in the process how to reallocate that and when we know where they need to go in the state, that’s how we determine who our providers are,” Harris said.

State health leaders held a big meeting Friday afternoon about all of this. Once we learn more about that plan, we’ll pass it along.

