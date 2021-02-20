Advertisement

State health leaders talk about vaccine provider selection process

Process of selecting vaccine providers
Process of selecting vaccine providers(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state is adding more vaccine providers to help more people get the shot. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris spent part of a press briefing Friday explaining how the process works.

Initially vaccines were given to providers based on where the eligible population is, like healthcare workers who tend to live around larger medical centers in the state.

Now that the state has moved beyond that group, leaders are working to reallocate the vaccine to providers for other eligible groups like those 65 and older.

Dr. Harris says we should start seeing the vaccine being more evenly distributed around the state seeing as more of it is on the way in the coming weeks and months.

“We are going to see more even distribution of a certain professions that are in every county, like educators, grocery store workers… so on and so, we are in the process how to reallocate that and when we know where they need to go in the state, that’s how we determine who our providers are,” Harris said.

State health leaders held a big meeting Friday afternoon about all of this. Once we learn more about that plan, we’ll pass it along.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified
Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow (R) confers with his attorney, Derek Yarbrough, in this 2018 photo.
Reverend Kenneth Glasgow’s murder charge dropped
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
Two dead in Montgomery plane crash
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing

Latest News

WTVY Logo
Sunshine Returns to the Wiregrass!
terra cotta warriors
WTVY News 4 at Six - TROY UNIV VOD - clipped version
WTVY News 4 at Five - HEART VOD - clipped version
WTVY News 4 at Five - HEART VOD - clipped version
A new Senate Bill could allow home delivery alcohol sales
Alcohol delivery bill draws controversy over exclusion of breweries, wineries and distilleries
Volunteers at UAB sites may get dibs on leftover vaccines
UAB working on updating people of their status in vaccination line