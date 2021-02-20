On the dotted line: Providence Christian’s Abe Chancellor and Adleigh Mayes ink college scholarships
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Providence Christian athletes signed to play sports at the next level.
Abe Chancellor will continue his baseball career at LBW and Adleigh Mayes will play volleyball at Freed-Hardeman University.
