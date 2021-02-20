FUMC Respite Ministry sharing love through “heART Show”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - First United Methodist Church’s Respite Ministry is known for caring for families with dementia.

But the ministry has been shut down since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why volunteers are taking time to remind the caregivers of the support and love they still have. The ministry is putting on a heART show through February 28th.

Volunteers, children, and church members who help the ministry have colored paper hearts to display. Those hearts have been hung along the Burdeshaw Street fence behind the church for anyone to come by and enjoy.

“I love that it’s a picture of all of us. It’s the same hearts but it is all, each one is individual and different. And so I think it is a beautiful picture of our respite community, that we all bring something special to this community and when you put it together, it is a beautiful masterpiece,” director Katie Holland said.

Holland is hoping the respite ministry can reopen in April or May.

