Cold weather could be dangerous for your pets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - -Your pets may spend a lot of time outside, but when cold weather hits, it’s not an ideal condition for them.

In fact, it could turn fatal.

“It’s keep the humane officer division incredibly busy,” Montgomery Humane Society Executive Director Steven Tears said.

Humane officers have removed about 40 animals in the past few weeks due to pets being left on chains outside or without shelter during cold weather.

Tears says this holds up humane officers from doing other important things and puts the pets at risk.

“It’s putting those dogs, specifically dogs, putting them at risk because dogs are not use to the weather. They’re not typically built for the freezing temperatures were having,” Tears said.

That’s why they say its vital you bring them in when there is cold weather.

Tears says their even willing to help you if don’t know what to do.

“We have people that will actually come out and help you with a crate for your garage, a crate for your house. If that’s not possible, we often time have dog houses available that we’ll drop on the property. We will bring the linen, towels in their to insulate the house. We will try our best to get you set up,” Tears said.

The Alabama Veterinary Medical Association says you should bring outdoor pets indoors if the temperature drops below 20 degrees.

Puppies, kittens, and short haired pets should come inside anytime the temperature goes below 40 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.