City of Ozark donates building to local business who is exceeding expectations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a business may not know called Ozark home. While others just may not know what exactly is it. It was a business that rapidly grew.

“We spent probably two years looking for a building that would best suit our needs to go forward in the future and we needed substancely larger,” Dan Dubose - CEO and President of Motobilt and Anvil Industrial Group.

After moving twice, they knew it was time to find a building that had the ceiling space and square footage to fit their business. And the City of Ozark had the perfect incentive for them.

“And a part of the package to get them to come was Ozark’s incentive was if they were here for a couple of years and once they reached 45 jobs we would deed this building to them,” said Mayor Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark Mayor.

Well 53 jobs later as of January 31st this year, Motobilt was donated their building in Industrial Park.

But many Ozark residents still don’t know what the business is.

“Primarily we are a manufacturer of automotive parts for the jeep industry at Motobilt and then the other arm of our company is Anvil Industrial Group we do small to large scale industrial projects for companies that are ranging from peanut processing mills to saw mills and that sort of thing,” said Dubose.

They are a technology-driven company. Creating all of their parts through computer systems and then laser cutting them and running through the process to their finishing point.

“The end result is building really cool Jeep parts for people all around the globe,” said Dubose.

And while they service the globe, they are impacting the city.

“Well I mean anytime you bring a industry in that brings 50 to 75 jobs that’s a big help to us because jobs is what we need,” Mayor Blankenship.

“Driving down from Troy and we have people driving up for Dothan and other areas even as far as some of the smaller cities in Florida driving up here to work but that means a little bit more to Ozark then us just providing a job we’re putting people in local restaurants gas stations and other things like that who are spending money and directly affecting the local economy,” said Dubose.

Motobilt is always looking for hires who are skilled in areas from welding, grinding even those in the technology field. If you have these skills you can email jennifer@motobilt.com.

