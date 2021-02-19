Advertisement

With no water service, Louisiana family bathes kids in a crawfish pot

"With no water service, my sister just used their crawfish pot to melt snow and warm up the...
"With no water service, my sister just used their crawfish pot to melt snow and warm up the water in order to give the kids a bath tonight."((Source: Twitter/dmanning283))
By Mykal Vincent, WVUE
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - The ingenuity of Louisianans never ceases to amaze.

With no water service in Shreveport, one family decided to use a crawfish pot to melt snow into useable water.

A picture shared by Marie Harper’s sister on Twitter says they then let the pot cool off, and used it to bathe their kids.

“Y’all... I cannot. I’m dying,” sister Danielle tweeted.

Original Story; https://www.fox8live.com/2021/02/18/with-no-water-service-louisiana-family-baths-kids-crawfish-pot/

