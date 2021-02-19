With no water service, Louisiana family bathes kids in a crawfish pot
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - The ingenuity of Louisianans never ceases to amaze.
With no water service in Shreveport, one family decided to use a crawfish pot to melt snow into useable water.
A picture shared by Marie Harper’s sister on Twitter says they then let the pot cool off, and used it to bathe their kids.
“Y’all... I cannot. I’m dying,” sister Danielle tweeted.
