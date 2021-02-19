UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has been named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer by Forbes.

UAB is the largest employer in the state, with more than 23,000 employees between the university and the hospital and 22,000 students enrolled.

According to Forbes, participants of an anonymous survey, were asked to rate on a scale of zero to 10 how likely they would be to recommend their employer to friends and family. Respondents were also encouraged to nominate other organizations they do and do not recommend. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

“We often say our people are what make UAB special,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts. “Especially after such a challenging year, knowing that our people are proud to be part of the UAB family is eternally humbling and gratifying.”

According to Forbes, some of the decision to award UAB the number one spot is attributed to how the institution handled the COVID-19 pandemic and the hundreds of thunders of lives it impacted.

Watts says all employees have been supplied with ample personal protective gear. After an outpouring of donations from the community and the university, the hospital had to open a 20,000 square foot warehouse, where it now stores more than 100,000 masks, 150,000 reusable isolation gowns and 5.5 million exam gloves. All employees were also given access to mental health resources, including a mental wellness app developed at the university.

