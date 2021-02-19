Advertisement

Tuberville wants earnings cap reduction for stimulus checks

He also conditioned his support for financial assistance on “opening the country back up.”
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville believes families earning $100,000 or more should be disqualified from receiving a third stimulus check and he would consider $75,000 as a family ceiling.

That would be a significant reduction from the first two stimulus rounds where limits were $75,000 per individual and $150,000 per family, based upon 2019 adjusted gross income.

“We’ve given almost $3.7 trillion out and we’re talking about $2 trillion more,” Tuberville told WTVY on Thursday. He also said another trillion already appropriated but not spent.

Tuberville said he supports payments for those struggling because of the pandemic, including business. However, he warns another stimulus package would be a waste if the country is not fully reopened to business.

Other highlights from his interview include:

---President Biden is signing far too many executive orders. leaving lawmakers with few bills to consider.

---He believes students should return to classrooms immediately, but with precautions for teachers that he considers first responders.

---Recommends COVID vaccinations for all Americans when they are eligible. Tuberville said he has received his doses and suffered no side effects.

