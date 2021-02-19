Advertisement

Three arrested after major drug bust in Walton County

Drugs
Drugs(Walton County Sheriff)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County deputies say three people were arrested in Defuniak Springs after a major drug bust Wednesday.

Officials say they served a search warrant on a home and found nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine. They say they also discovered oxycodone as well as several other drugs. Deputies also seized $400 in cash.

John Blizzard, Stacie Sanders, and Christopher Lewis. All three are facing various drug charges.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates dies from COVID-19
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified

Latest News

File Photo
UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Program helping young adults finish high school education and more
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Dothan city officials walk and talk this Saturday