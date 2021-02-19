Three arrested after major drug bust in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County deputies say three people were arrested in Defuniak Springs after a major drug bust Wednesday.

Officials say they served a search warrant on a home and found nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine. They say they also discovered oxycodone as well as several other drugs. Deputies also seized $400 in cash.

John Blizzard, Stacie Sanders, and Christopher Lewis. All three are facing various drug charges.

