Sunshine For The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Clear skies are here as we head into the weekend, but so is some cold air. We’ll start Saturday in the upper 20s to around 30°, but highs will reach the upper 50s. Even warmer air moves in for Sunday, with clouds to arrive by evening. A few showers will move across the Wiregrass Monday, before sunshine returns Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 29°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 58°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 34°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 49° High: 68° 40%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 66° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 72° 0%

THU: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 77° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 65° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

