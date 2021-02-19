Samson, Geneva, and Carroll advance to Regional Finals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Samson Tigers are back in the regional final after a win over previously unbeaten Winterboro. The third ranked Tigers knocked off the Bulldogs 57-35.

Geneva survived a close scare from Bibb County. The Panthers defeated the Choctaws 51-50. They will play St. James in the Elite Eight on Monday morning.

The Carroll Eagles soared into the Elite Eight with a 39-35 victory over Talladega. The Eagles will face reigning Class 5A champion Charles Henderson in the regional finals.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.