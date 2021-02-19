Advertisement

Reverend Kenneth Glasgow’s murder charge dropped

That action comes almost three years after Dothan police charged Glasgow and another man in the shooting of a 23-year old woman.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow (R) confers with his attorney, Derek Yarbrough, in this 2018 photo.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow (R) confers with his attorney, Derek Yarbrough, in this 2018 photo.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County Grand Jury has dropped a capital murder charge against a Dothan pastor, ruling there is insufficient evidence to take Reverend Kenneth Glasgow to trial.

Breunia Jennings, per preliminary hearing testimony, had stolen a car belonging to Jamie Townes, who fired the deadly shot. Glasgow then drove Townes around Dothan looking for his vehicle and that led to the confrontation with Jennings. Glasgow was charged under Alabama complicity laws.

“Everybody knows I should not have been charged,” Glasgow told WTVY Friday. He believes Dothan police arrest him because he often criticized police for what he calls their unfair treatment of African-American citizens.

He hints he may file a lawsuit in relation to his arrest. “I’ll discuss with my attorney where we go from here,” he said.

He is nationally known for his felon voting rights efforts and founded The Ordinary People’s Society, an advocacy group and is the half brother of civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

In unrelated cases after his murder arrest, Glasgow has been charged with drug possession, assault on a police officer, and tampering with physical evidence. He awaits trial on those charges.

Co-defendant Townes awaits trial.

