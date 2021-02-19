Remembering Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Coffee County community is mourning the passing of former Sheriff Ben Moates.

Moates passed away Thursday due to complications from COVID-19.

“It really upset me, really bothered me,” New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes said after the news of Moates passing.

Grimes was one of Moates first hires when Moates started his tenure as sheriff in 1995.

“Kind of a humorous thing,” Grimes explained. “I worked for him for 12 years and then he turned around and started working for me. It was kind of odd you know me telling my former boss man what to do.”

Grimes is referring to working for Moates as a deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.

Later, he would hire Moates as his assistant police chief with the New Brockton Police Department.

Grimes say a couple of memories of their time together stand out.

“Most people around here know that I used to have a problem driving real fast and he called me and said I got a complaint about driving a little fast you know and it come to a point where when I get off of a run I just come in and ask if any complaints today.”

For Grimes, his time working with Moates is something he will always cherish.

“Just different things that the 12 years I worked for him and went through there’s nothing bad it was all good and good memories of Sheriff Moates.”

The type of person to bend over backwards for you no matter what.

“He was just an all-around good person,” Grimes finished.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office had their flags flying at half-staff in honor of Moates.

