Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer

A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.(Source: Pfizer/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.

The pharmaceutical company found that the vaccine can remain stable when stored for two weeks at standard freezer temperatures - between -25 degrees and -15 degrees Celsius.

Right now, the vaccine is approved to only be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for up to five days and can only last up to six months in an ultra-cold freezer.

Pfizer submitted this new data to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it hopes the new two-week storage option would help vaccine centers and pharmacies manage their supply easier.

The data will be submitted to global regulatory agencies within the next few weeks.

