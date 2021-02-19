Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall set to raise curtains on newly renovated cinemas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your popcorn and soft drink, then prepare to take a seat in the newly renovated theater at Eastdale Mall.

After years of being closed, mall management said Thursday that the much-improved movie cinemas are just one more important element in the mall’s resurgence.

Inside, they’re rolling away with the past and putting the finishing touches on a drastically reconfigured movie house.

“It’s going to be great for all of us, for everybody involved,” said Eastdale Mall General Manager Richard Holman.

Up to 20 people will be hired to manage the eight theatres. Holman encourages prospective applicants to find additional hiring information at GQTMOVIES.COM. The link will also show what movies are coming at Eastdale Mall Cinemas.

In the shadow of the silver screens, 1,800 seats have been removed with COVID in mind. The ones left behind? Comfort galore; high leather backs and the ultimate recliner.

“We might not be able to sit as many in here but we’ll be able to set you up properly. Just lay back and relax, get where you’re comfortable at and put yourself at a pretty good position,” said Holman.

The much-improved cinemas come nine months after mall reopened following a brief shutdown thanks to the pandemic. Holman sees the reopening of the movie theatres as one more step in making Eastdale more competitive in today’s business climate. For example, the mall spent $100,000 replacing every single light inside and outside the mall to enhance security.

“So that will be number one to us. Security will be here all the time,” Holman explained.

The movies of yesterday will soon be replaced with the films of today; the romance, action movies, you name it, it’s coming and coming soon.

“We felt like that this area was ready for the theatre to be here,” he added.

Mall officials said opening day is slated for March 26, and then it’ll be showtime.

