Advertisement

Ken Curtis receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

For his service on the Wiregrass Angel House board of directors over the past five years
Ken Curtis is a part of the Wiregrass Angel House Board of Directors. He was recognized for...
Ken Curtis is a part of the Wiregrass Angel House Board of Directors. He was recognized for this award for his five years of service while ensuring the Angel House is known throughout the community for their mission, accomplishments and endeavors. Photo taken Feb. 18, 2021 at the yearly celebration(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Each year the Wiregrass Angel House holds a celebration to honor the excellence of some of their board of directors and staff.

Our very own Ken Curtis was awarded the Gold level President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Curtis said the real story here is not this award, but the Wiregrass Angel House.

“When there are people of violent crimes, victims of violent crimes, they need an organization to lean on, to guide them through the process,” Curtis said. “It’s not an easy job, but the Wiregrass Angel House stands up every day and they do things that quite frankly a lot of people would not be willing to do. So, with that, this is not my award, it’s their award.”

He was recognized with this award for his service on the board over the past five years, while ensuring the Angel House is known throughout the community for their mission, accomplishments and endeavors.

Curtis has brought to light several stories of victims that have been affected by the criminal justice system and has spotlighted Angel House programs over the years.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates dies from COVID-19
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified

Latest News

File Photo
UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Program helping young adults finish high school education and more
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Dothan city officials walk and talk this Saturday