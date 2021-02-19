Ken Curtis receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Each year the Wiregrass Angel House holds a celebration to honor the excellence of some of their board of directors and staff.

Our very own Ken Curtis was awarded the Gold level President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Curtis said the real story here is not this award, but the Wiregrass Angel House.

“When there are people of violent crimes, victims of violent crimes, they need an organization to lean on, to guide them through the process,” Curtis said. “It’s not an easy job, but the Wiregrass Angel House stands up every day and they do things that quite frankly a lot of people would not be willing to do. So, with that, this is not my award, it’s their award.”

He was recognized with this award for his service on the board over the past five years, while ensuring the Angel House is known throughout the community for their mission, accomplishments and endeavors.

Curtis has brought to light several stories of victims that have been affected by the criminal justice system and has spotlighted Angel House programs over the years.

