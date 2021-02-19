Is there growing immunity taking place to COVID-19?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the past month, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have gone down drastically in Alabama. Is the vaccine helping with that? We took that question to state health leaders who are keeping a close eye on the numbers.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association believes there’s growing immunity taking place to COVID-19.

Williamson believes it’s happening in at least two areas. One being the amount of people so far who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Williamson says we know that one dose has some benefits. The other factor he feels is contributing to growing immunity is the number of people who have had COVID-19.

“Clearly, we’ve got a number of people who have had the disease and we know that antibodies persist for some period of time and appear to convey some level of immunity at least to the non-south African variant for a period of time. So I think all of these things play in,” Williamson said.

Not enough people have been vaccinated to get to herd immunity which is around 70% of population but Williamson says every person who gets a shot will push us closer to that goal.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/02/19/is-there-growing-immunity-taking-place-covid-/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.