Is Alabama vaccinating people from out of state?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re following up on reports of people coming to Alabama from out of state to get the COVID vaccine. Leaders with the Alabama Department of Public Health say it is a situation they are monitoring, but they don’t believe a large number of people have come to Alabama to get vaccinated.

The state is currently in the 1B phase, which means that people 65 years or older, first responders, teachers, medical workers all have access to the COVID vaccine. But, neighboring states like Georgia aren’t as far along.

According to the Georgia health department website, the state is in the 1A+ phase, so teachers, for example, are eligible yet.

We asked the state how it are managing people crossing state lines to get the vaccine and Dr. Karen Landers released the following statement:

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is studying this issue. At this time, the number of persons coming to Alabama for vaccine does not appear to be large. While Alabama’s priority is vaccinating its citizens, and we hope that other persons would be vaccinated in their own state of residence, Alabama is not turning persons away. The overarching goal remains to end this pandemic using widespread administration of vaccine when supply allows.”

Alabama leaders have said it has a limited supply of vaccines. It’s not clear yet how much of an impact the vaccination of people out of state has impacted our supply.

