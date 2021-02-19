Advertisement

Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 431 near the 47-mile marker, approximately 5 miles north of Abbeville, in Henry County.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Henry County, ALA. (WTVY)---A commercial truck driver died early Friday when his 18-wheeler left a highway and crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified the victim as 49-year old Steven Michael Motes of Cumming, Georgia

That accident happened about 3:30 along U.S Highway 431, five miles north of Abbeville, AL. State troopers diverted traffic as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The name of the victim is withheld until out of state relatives are notified, per Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

