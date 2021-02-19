Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified

Henry County, ALA. (WTVY)---A commercial truck driver died early Friday when his 18-wheeler left a highway and crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified the victim as 49-year old Steven Michael Motes of Cumming, Georgia

That accident happened about 3:30 along U.S Highway 431, five miles north of Abbeville, AL. State troopers diverted traffic as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

