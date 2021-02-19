Friday Funnies: The Polar Plunge
Cindy O’Brien shared video of her recent Polar Plunge during the winter weather that affected parts of Alabama.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cindy O’Brien shared this video of her recent Polar Plunge during the winter weather that affected parts of Alabama.
You can submit your own video using the widget below!
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.