Advertisement

Friday Funnies: The Polar Plunge

Cindy O’Brien shared video of her recent Polar Plunge during the winter weather that affected parts of Alabama.
By Sean Sporman
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cindy O’Brien shared this video of her recent Polar Plunge during the winter weather that affected parts of Alabama.

You can submit your own video using the widget below!

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates dies from COVID-19
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified

Latest News

File Photo
UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Program helping young adults finish high school education and more
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Dothan city officials walk and talk this Saturday