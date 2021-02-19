Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates dies from COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

Moates served in law enforcement for 23 years including 12 as the Coffee County Sheriff and seven as New Brockton’s assistant chief.

