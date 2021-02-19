Advertisement

Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates dies from COVID-19

Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

Moates served in law enforcement for 23 years including 12 as the Coffee County Sheriff and seven as New Brockton’s assistant chief.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Two people have been arrested in connection to a Coffee County auto lot fire that was...
Couple arrested in Coffee County arson investigation
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident.
One passenger ejected from vehicle in three car accident in Dothan
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms

Latest News

They’re using shovels, clearing snow from driveways and helping the elderly, disabled,...
Madison County man famous for mowing lawns, now shoveling snow
COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card
State health officials in Jackson County reschedule Vaccination Clinic due to weather
Girls Inc members dressed as an African American history maker who inspires them.
Girls Inc of Dothan celebrates Black history
Young Montgomery native first from state to make U.S. Ski team.
Young Montgomery native first from state to make U.S. Ski team