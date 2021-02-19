Enterprise Council closing in on naming a new chief

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The city of Enterprise is closer to naming their next police chief.

The council and mayor interviewed the top two candidates for the job interim chief Michael Moore and retired Montgomery police officer Gary Hicks.

Moore has spent the last 6 months as the interim chief after long time chief T.D. Jones retired.

He started his career in law enforcement with the Daleville Police Department in 1998 and has been with the Enterprise Police Department since 2001.

Moore also has 25 years in the Alabama National Guard.

Hicks spent 26 years with the Montgomery Police Department, 17 of which as a supervisor and 9 years in the command level with three of those years as the division commander for training and recruitment.

Since his retirement, he has worked in the prison system.

Now the council, mayor and newly appointed city administrator Jonathan Tullos discussed the two candidates after the interviews were completed.

Each indicated their support is for interim chief Michael Moore.

“The morale of the police officers is really up to par and I feel like if it ain’t broke don’t try to fix it,” Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said.

One thing the council and mayor mentioned that made a difference for them was the face-to-face interviews tonight.

They felt Moore was the clear favorite for the position.

The council will officially vote on a candidate for chief at the next city council meeting.

The next city council meeting will be held on March 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.