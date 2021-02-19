Advertisement

Employees at Houston County Schools receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As the 2020-2021 school year approaches, systems are trying to figure out a plan that will help...
As the 2020-2021 school year approaches, systems are trying to figure out a plan that will help students be successful in the classroom or at home.(Source: WTVY)
By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

All Houston County Schools were closed Friday. Not because of weather but an opportunity employees have been waiting months for.

Hundreds of HCS employees jumped at the chance to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Southeast Health offered a drive-thru clinic for staff at any Houston County School.

Superintendent, Brandy White received his vaccine this Friday morning and hopes this helps keep their doors open.

“I think you’re not only taking this vaccine for yourself you’re taking it for others so that hopefully we can keep others safe and go back to a sense of normalcy,” Brandy White, superintendent of Houston County Schools said.

Employees at Houston County Schools are set to receive their second dose of the vaccine on March 12th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
How long is the CDC estimating COVID-19 vaccine protection will last?
Houston County teen killed in Thursday crash
Mammogram
What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines and mammograms
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Former Coffee County Sheriff Ben Moates dies from COVID-19
crash generic
Truck driver killed in fiery wreck identified

Latest News

File Photo
UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Program helping young adults finish high school education and more
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Alabama man recalls his march on Bloody Sunday
Dothan city officials walk and talk this Saturday