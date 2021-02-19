Employees at Houston County Schools receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

All Houston County Schools were closed Friday. Not because of weather but an opportunity employees have been waiting months for.

Hundreds of HCS employees jumped at the chance to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Southeast Health offered a drive-thru clinic for staff at any Houston County School.

Superintendent, Brandy White received his vaccine this Friday morning and hopes this helps keep their doors open.

“I think you’re not only taking this vaccine for yourself you’re taking it for others so that hopefully we can keep others safe and go back to a sense of normalcy,” Brandy White, superintendent of Houston County Schools said.

Employees at Houston County Schools are set to receive their second dose of the vaccine on March 12th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.