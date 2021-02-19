ECTC Education and Training program gives students a head start in the classroom

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

February is CTE month and what better program to spotlight than our future educators.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Caroline Cotter has had the answer to this question since she was a child.

“Ever since I was little I used to play teacher growing up and so I’ve always had a passion for teaching and I love kids so that is a big part in why I took this class and I enjoy it a lot,” Caroline Cotter, 11th grader at Enterprise High School said.

With the help from the education and training program at ECTC, Cotter was able to make that dream a reality.

“Allows students to actually have on the job training, it’s the only program we have here at Enterprise High School that pretty much the entire semester they can go into the schools and work in classrooms with mentor teachers,” Lori Snell, education and training instructor at ECTC said.

An opportunity that gives Enterprise High School students a leg-up.

“It is definitely a day by day learning experience because you can learn all kinds of things in a textbook, you can have people tell you what its like but until you get in there and get the hands on experience and see how do the students work everyday. What disruptions are there sometimes, what hiccups can come up that I can work around and how can I help this one kid whose not getting the lesson today, what can I do to change what I do tomorrow?” Holly Wilks, 5th grade math teacher at Holly Hill Elementary School said.

And helps narrow down exactly what age they’d like to teach.

“Last year I was in the education training class so I had fourth grade last year and I have fifth grade this year. So I definitely want to stick with elementary, it’s a good age, it’s a good range of kids and they’re really sweet,” Cotter said.

Savannah Maddox is an accurate representation, now a 3rd grade teacher at Holly Hill Elementary.

“My testimony is I was an Enterprise High School graduate, I went through the intro to education class and it led me to know that that’s what I wanted to do in college and now seeing the class come back and more students come in it’s just great thing that Enterprise has for it’s students,” Maddox said.

ECTC students in the education and training program can also take the praxis, a test required to become a teacher.

