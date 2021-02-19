Advertisement

Dothan city officials walk and talk this Saturday

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city officials will walk and talk this weekend as part of Mayor Saliba’s 90-day Challenge.

The City is hosting Walk and Talks with City Department Heads and Elected Officials. City officials will walk and talk at the Westgate Walking Trail Saturday, Feb. 20th at 9:00 am.

This is an opportunity for the public to meet and interact with Commissioners and senior City staff to ask questions and learn more about current projects going on in the City.

Scheduled officials include Assistant City Manager, Randy Morris; Planning and Development Director, Todd McDonald; and Chief of the Dothan Fire Department, Larry Williams.

